Air and Space Museum helped spark the vision guiding its transformation In 1903, man took to the skies for the first successful airplane flight. Six decades later, humans left footprints on the moon. It is a remarkable journey encapsulated in one place -- the Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum -- which is undergoing a multi-year renovation. Christopher Browne, the museum's director, joins to discuss how his first visit to the museum inspired him.