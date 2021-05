After double lung transplants, an opera singer is given the chance for Act III Charity Tillemann-Dick's life sounds like the plot of a grand opera: She was diagnosed with high blood pressure in the lungs at the age of 20. By the time she was 26, she had to go through a double lung transplant. But it didn't take. Through all this, she never stopped doing what she loves most: Singing. Dr. Jon LaPook reports on her own Encore