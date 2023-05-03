After deadly Texas shooting, some Republicans try to link rampage to immigration policies A suspect has been arrested in the deaths of five people, including a child, in a mass shooting in Texas. CBS News has learned the suspect was deported to Mexico in 2009 and was removed several times over the next several years. CBS News political contributor Joel Payne, the chief communications officer for MoveOn, and CBS News political analyst Leslie Sanchez, a Republican strategist, joined Vladimir Duthiers and Anne-Marie Green to discuss Republican efforts to link the shooting to the Biden administration's immigration policies.