Afghanistan on the verge of falling to the Taliban Afghanistan is on the verge of falling to the Taliban, which has captured most major cities in the country except for the capital, Kabul. CBS News foreign correspondent Roxana Saberi reports from Kabul, then Mark Kimmitt, a retired U.S. Army brigadier general and former assistant secretary of state for political-military affairs from 2008-2009, joined CBSN's Tanya Rivero with more on the situation.