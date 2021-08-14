Afghanistan on brink of collapse as Taliban advances Afghanistan is on the brink of collapse as the Taliban continues to make rapid advances across the country. The militant group has captured more than a dozen provincial capitols in recent days, including the second-largest Afghan city, Kandahar. CBS News foreign correspondent Roxana Saberi reports from Kabul, and Michael O'Hanlon, a senior fellow and director of research for the Brookings Institution's foreign policy program and Jason Beardsley, national executive director for the Association of the U.S. Navy, join CBSN's Elise Preston for analysis.