Thousands of evacuees from Afghanistan arrive in the United States Thousands of evacuees from Afghanistan are now on U.S. soil following one of the largest military airlifts in U.S. history. CBS News national security and justice reporter Nicole Sganga joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on the vetting process they face before resettlement, and an update on the death of a 9-month-old child en route to the U.S.