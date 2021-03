Afghan girl who lost arm to return home Seven-year-old Shah Bibi was brought to the U.S. to be treated for severe wounds from a grenade explosion. Since arriving in the U.S. for treatment, she's received a prosthetic arm. She's also learned to paint, read, and write, all things forbidden by the Taliban, who now control her family's village. She returns there this week to an uncertain future. Teri Okita reports.