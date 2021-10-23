Live

Afghan evacuees begin resettlement in U.S.

The Biden administration has started relocating thousands of Afghan evacuees from U.S. military facilities to communities across the country. CBS News immigration reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez joins CBSN to discuss more.
