An (Un)Civil War: The Evangelical Divide
COVID Pandemic
Afghan evacuees begin resettlement in U.S.
The Biden administration has started relocating thousands of Afghan evacuees from U.S. military facilities to communities across the country. CBS News immigration reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez joins CBSN to discuss more.
