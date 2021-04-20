Live

Watch CBSN Live

Actress Meryl Streep addresses the DNC

Actress Meryl Streep addressed the DNC on Tuesday night, saying it takes "grit and grace" to be the "first female anything." She expressed her admiration for Clinton's passion and announced her support for her presidential campaign.
