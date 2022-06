Actors Darren Criss and Julianne Hough on "The Tony Awards: Act One" Emmy Award winners Darren Criss and Julianne Hough are hosting "The Tony Awards: Act One," which will be an hour of exclusive content live on Paramount+. They join “CBS Mornings” to discuss what’s in store for the first hour of the awards show and what it's like to host while also starring on Broadway.