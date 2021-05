Actor Shemar Moore says "S.W.A.T." is his "dream job" Actor Shemar Moore got his start on "The Young and the Restless" in 1994 and went on to star in the hit series, "Criminal Minds," for 11 years. Now, Moore is back in the highly-anticipated new CBS series "S.W.A.T." He plays Sgt. Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson, assigned to run a specialized tactical police unit in Los Angeles. Moore joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss tackling social issues on "S.W.A.T." and taking a break from acting.