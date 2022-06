Actor Bryan Cranston stars in "Jerry and Marge Go Large," makes cameo in "Better Call Saul" Award-winning actor Bryan Cranston joins "CBS Mornings" to talk about starring in "Jerry and Marge Go Large," inspired by the real story of a retired married couple who found a loophole in the lotto and won millions to revive their Michigan town. Plus, he discusses his Walter White cameo in the "Breaking Bad" prequel, "Better Call Saul."