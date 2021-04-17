Activists call for police reform in wake of recent killings in Minnesota, Illinois Activists are calling for justice and more police accountability following the shooting deaths of Daunte Wright and Adam Toledo. Protests against their deaths at the hands of police have taken place as jurors prepare to decide the fate of Derek Chauvin. Closing arguments in the case will begin Monday, and the city of Minneapolis is preparing for possible protests no matter the verdict. Seft Hunter, the director of Black-Led Organizing and Power Building at the organization Community Change, joined CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss.