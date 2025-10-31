Achilles International helps athletes with disabilities compete in New York City Marathon On Sunday, more than 50,000 people from all over the world will lace up for the New York City Marathon. From amateurs to seasoned marathoners, these athletes will test their minds and bodies over 26.2 miles. Emily Glasser, president and CEO of Achilles International, and Francesco Magisano, director for the Achilles New York City Metro Region, join "The Daily Report" to discuss breaking down barriers for athletes with disabilities.