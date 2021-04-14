Live

Accused gunman in Kalamazoo faces murder charges

The man accused of killing 6 people in Kalamazoo, Michigan is an Uber driver. Police say he continued to give rides between shootings. "48 Hours" Crimesider's Graham Kates joins CBSN with more on the investigation.
