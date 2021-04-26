Live

Watch CBSN Live

Accused Florida airport shooter denied bond

The man accused of shooting and killing five people at a Florida airport is being denied bond. The suspect Esteban Santiago will remain in jail after new evidence was presented. CBS News correspondent Manuel Bojorquez joins CBSN with the latest.
