Acclaimed actress Helen Mirren on new movie, "Collateral Beauty" Helen Mirren's legendary acting career began on the British stage when she played Cleopatra. Her first major movie role was 1969's "Age of Consent," and she's since starred in many others, including "The Queen," for which she won an Oscar. Mirren joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss her unusual role in her newest movie, "Collateral Beauty," as an actress hired to portray "Death."