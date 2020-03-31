“ACM Presents: Our Country” airs Sunday Blake Shelton and Carrie Underwood are two of the many artists that will be featured on the Sunday special, “ACM Presents: Our Country,” packed full of conversations and songs from country music’s biggest stars. The Academy of Country Music had to postpone its awards show over the coronavirus pandemic, and will air the special in its place to give music fans something to look forward to as the virus forces events such as concerts and festivals to be called off.