Aaron Dean convicted of manslaughter in Texas for killing Atatiana Jefferson in 2019 A White former police officer was convicted of manslaughter Thursday in Texas for killing a Black woman in 2019. Aaron Dean was charged with murder for fatally shooting Atatiana Jefferson while responding to a call about an open front door at her house, but the jury was given the option to consider the lesser charge in their deliberations. Watch the judge read the verdict and poll the jury.