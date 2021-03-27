Live

Watch CBSN Live

AAA: 46 million people traveling for Thanksgiving

AAA says the improving economy is leading more of us to go away for Thanksgiving. It predicts that more than 46 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles during the holiday weekend. Gayle King reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.