A "really big warning" for the planet: Part of Amazon rainforest is emitting more carbon dioxide than it absorbs More than a third of Earth's tropical rainforests are "completely gone," and half of what remains is in the Amazon. But now, parts of that jungle are in jeopardy as deforestation and climate change reduce its ability to absorb carbon dioxide. Scientists say it's a "really big warning," and if steps aren't taken soon, "we're going to be in more trouble."