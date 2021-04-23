Live

A rare look inside North Korea's capital city

North Korea's capital city has maintained a veneer of strength amid international opposition and economic sanctions over its nuclear program. CBS News correspondent Adriana Diaz got a rare look inside Pyongyang, and joins CBSN with more.
