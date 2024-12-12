Watch CBS News

A preview of the 125th Army-Navy game

The Army Black Knights and Navy Midshipmen meet for the 125th time this Saturday in one of football's most celebrated rivalries. Rich DeMarco and Joe Miller, play-by-play announcers for the teams, weigh in on the tradition and excitement.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.