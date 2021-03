A picture may tell more than just one story Tracey Grissom, a young mother charged with killing her ex-husband, told "48 Hours"' Erin Moriarty that she acted in self-defense and is a domestic abuse victim – with the pictures to prove it. But, as Moriarty reports, there may be more to a story – and a photo --than first appears. For more, watch "The Girl Next Door" Saturday, July 18 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.