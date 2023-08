A Pa. school bus driver's "family" reunion Reid Moon of Zelienople, Pennsylvania, likes to say he has about 200 kids, but they're not his biological children. They're the students who rode his school bus, a job he held for 27 years before retiring. When some of the now-grown students gathered recently for one last ride, they talked with correspondent Steve Hartman about the lessons they'd learned from the man in the driver's seat.