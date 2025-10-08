A look at some of the youngest survivors of the Israel-Hamas war as peace talks continue Peace talks to end the war in Gaza and free the remaining hostages resumed Wednesday in Egypt. The war started two years ago when a Hamas attack killed more than 1,000 Israelis. Since then, Hamas says more than 67,000 Palestinians have been killed and U.N. officials say a child is killed in Gaza every hour. CBS News' Debora Patta reports on the youngest survivors. Warning, the images in this story are disturbing.