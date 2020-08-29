A look at efforts to drive Black voter participation ahead of the 2020 election Some say voting rights have been threatened for millions of Black Americans since the Supreme Court struck down a key section of the 1965 Voting Rights Act, which required states with racist histories to get federal approval for changes in voting laws. Across the country, polling places in minority communities were closed, forcing voters of color to travel greater distances to stand in hours-long lines just to cast their ballots -- a deterrent in past years but potentially life-threatening this year amid the coronavirus pandemic. Michelle Miller reports on the activists working to boost voter registration and participation among Black Americans.