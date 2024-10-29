Watch CBS News

A look at crypto's impact on the 2024 election

A new bloc of voters is emerging and they could sway the 2024 race. With one in five Americans owning cryptocurrency, this group's preferences could have an impact in battleground states. MoneyWatch correspondent Kelly O'Grady explains how.
