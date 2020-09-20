Sign Up For Newsletters
Battleground Tracker
Coronavirus Updates
Western Wildfires
RBG Dies At 87
Election 2020
America's Right To Vote
Socialism Documentary
Tropical Storm Beta
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Lady Gaga, lost ... and found
Bobby Flay on breaking bread at the dinner table
Reopening the art world in a time of COVID
The New Season: Film & TV on screens large and small
The New Season: Fall music releases
Fashioning a new future for the fashion world
Desus Nice & The Kid Mero: Remaking late-night TV
Tropical Storm Beta prompts hurricane watch for parts of Texas
Debate lingers over cause of Texas cheerleader's fatal injuries
2020 Elections
CBS News coverage of the 2020 elections
Battleground Tracker: Latest polls, state of the race and more
5 things to know about CBS News' 2020 Battleground Tracker
CBS News coverage of voting rights issues
How do I vote in my state in the 2020 election?
Battleground Tracker: Biden gains edge in Arizona, leads big in Minnesota
With more mail-in ballots, officials urge patience on election night
Americans and the right to vote: Why it's not easy for everyone
Why some mail-in ballots are rejected and how to make sure your vote counts
What happens if the president doesn't accept the election results?
Election Day could turn into "Election Week" with rise in mail ballots
Shows
Live
LIVE
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search:
Live
Watch CBSN Live
A lasting legacy: Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the fight for equality
"Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan reflects on Ginsburg's legacy as a champion for women's equality and justice everywhere.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue