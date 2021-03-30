Live

A hired hit caught on tape

When millionaire Dino Guglielmelli sat down for lunch with alleged hit man Richard Fuhrmann, he had no idea his hired gun was wearing a wire. Guglielmelli's entire murder-for-hire plot was caught on tape.
