Live

Watch CBSN Live

A Gilded Age estate, now a state park

Jane Pauley visits Planting Fields Arboretum State Historic Park, in Oyster Bay, N.Y., a 400-acre park featuring gardens, greenhouses, trees and pathways, centered around a stately historic mansion known as Coe Hall.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.