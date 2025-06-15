A day for a parade in D.C., and for anti-Trump demonstrations nationwide On Saturday, Washingtonians saw a rare sight in our nation's capital: a military procession of troops, tanks, and aerial firepower, held on the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army (and the 79th birthday of the commander in chief, President Trump). Meanwhile, across the rest of America, protesters marched in what was billed as "No Kings Day," attacking Trump's confrontational tactics. "Sunday Morning" national correspondent Robert Costa reports on the day's massive demonstrations of power – and dissent.