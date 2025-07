A custodian earns 4 degrees and a mailman rescues his favorite dog As part of "Dear David" month on CBS Mornings, David Begnaud spotlights three powerful stories: Jessica Caldwell, a Texas custodian who earned four degrees while raising four kids; Ian Burke, a mailman who rescued a beloved dog after its owner died; and Jaden Brunz, a former graffiti artist who transformed his second chance into a citywide art project in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.