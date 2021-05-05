Live

Watch CBSN Live

9/3: Morrell, Long, Schieffer

This week on "Face the Nation," CBS News White House and Senior Foreign Affairs Correspondent Margaret Brennan guest hosts the broadcast covering North Korea's nuclear test and the latest on the recovery after Hurricane Harvey.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.