9/16: California community devastated by fast-moving wildfire; Gun instructor's children send message to girl who accidentally killed their father Strong winds sent fire raging through the small California town of Weed on Tuesday. Firefighters evacuated the town as the massive blaze destroyed cars, buildings and over 100 homes; and, After a 9-year-old accidentally killed her gun instructor at an Arizona gun range, the instructor's children reached out and sent her an extraordinary message of kindness.