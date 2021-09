Hearings focus on evidence in case against alleged 9/11 plotters After a day of closed, classified sessions, the pretrial for five alleged 9/11 plotters resumes today. CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge joins "CBSN AM" from Guantanamo Bay to talk more about what is happening in the courtroom, and how 9/11 families are preparing to commemorate 20 years since the attacks.