Live

Watch CBSN Live

9 cities where your paycheck goes the furthest

While the skyrocketing cost of living has become a headache for residents in many big U.S. coastal cities, there are pockets of affordability across the country where the typical salary will stretch much further.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.