8/20: Inside the goals and tactics of ISIS; Foley's parents: "He was an inspiration to us and so many others" American journalist James Foley has become the first casualty of a new war against the U.S. Holly Williams reports on how the leaders of terrorist group ISIS rule with brutality and fear; and, the parents of James Foley addressed the media on Wednesday to discuss the life of their son. They said that Foley, who was beheaded by ISIS militants, lived his passion as a journalist. His mother Diane stated, "Jim was there to hear the truth, bear witness to the love, the suffering, the hopes of the people."