Live

Watch CBSN Live

80-year-old waiter serves up kindness

Benjamin Johnson, 80, was honored in the Piccadilly Cafeteria, in Florida, as the chain's longest-serving employee. Johnson has been serving meals for 60 years and says he no plans to retire. WKMG's Julie Broughton reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.