8 decades after her father's mysterious death in WWII, she finally received answers Gerri Eisenhauer's father, Army Pvt. William Walters, was shipped off to World War II before she was even born. In 1944, her family got back his body and a letter that only stated he had died somewhere in France. Eighty years later, she finally received some answers. Steve Hartman has the story in "On the Road."