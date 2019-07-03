News
Funds diverted and flights shut down for Trump's July 4 event
Funeral underway for 9/11 responder who fought for health benefits
Ginsburg praises Kavanaugh and reflects on gender equality
Massacre victim's parents sue gun makers: "These are weapons of war"
Maryland boy infected with flesh-eating bacteria, mother says
1 dead, 5 infected by mold at Seattle Children's Hospital
Powerful Category 4 hurricane pushing across the Pacific
Thousands of barrels of Jim Beam bourbon burn in warehouse fire
Rapper A$AP Rocky arrested for suspected assault in Sweden
7/3: CBSN AM