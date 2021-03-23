Live

7/27: Despite truce proposals, war in Gaza rages on; Reporter's notebook: Lessons little kids shouldn't have to learn

Hamas rocket launchers roared to life minutes after a humanitarian truce expired. Israel says it proposed another brief cease-fire of 24 hours, which Hamas rejected, only to propose its own hours later; and, after an attack, the first thing you notice is the children, who often don't know when to duck or where to run. From Gaza, CBS News' Barry Petersen reflects on a week of fighting between Israel and Hamas.
