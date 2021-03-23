7/24: Shells hit U.N. school sheltering evacuees; World's oldest weather observer to be honored Shells hit a U.N. school in Gaza where civilians took shelter from the fighting. The U.N. said it gave GPS coordinates of the school to both Hamas and the Israelis to help arrange a humanitarian ceasefire for an evacuation; and, across the country, 8,500 volunteer observers record the nation's weather every day. But none has been doing it longer than 101-year-old Richard Hendrickson, who's slated to receive an honor from the National Weather Service for his eight decades as an observer.