Live

Watch CBSN Live

7/24: Shells hit U.N. school sheltering evacuees; World's oldest weather observer to be honored

Shells hit a U.N. school in Gaza where civilians took shelter from the fighting. The U.N. said it gave GPS coordinates of the school to both Hamas and the Israelis to help arrange a humanitarian ceasefire for an evacuation; and, across the country, 8,500 volunteer observers record the nation's weather every day. But none has been doing it longer than 101-year-old Richard Hendrickson, who's slated to receive an honor from the National Weather Service for his eight decades as an observer.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.