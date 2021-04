7/23: FBI Director: ISIS is bigger threat than al Qaeda; Why Wisconsin wants to bring back mayflies FBI Director James Comey says that ISIS is now a bigger threat than al Qaeda. As CBS News correspondent Chip Reid reports, Comey cited ISIS' social media savvy and their ability to spread propaganda; Over the years, polluted water has caused the mayfly population to disappear in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Now, as CBS News' Adriana Diaz reports, researchers think it's finally time to bring them back.