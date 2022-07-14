7/14: CBS News Prime Time

Buffalo's Tops market reopens for the first time since mass shooting

Manchin rejects climate and energy provisions in reconciliation bill

U.S. Navy officer facing 3 years in jail for deadly car crash in Japan

TV producer arrested for sexual assault, allegedly lured victims for years

"988" to become mental health crisis hotline

Depositions in New York Trump investigation delayed after death of Ivana Trump

Jayland Walker was shot over 40 times, medical examiner finds

Biden vows to stand against Iran's nuclear program; therapy dogs help Highland Park, Illinois after shooting.

