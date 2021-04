7/12: Infamous drug cartel leader "El Chapo" escapes prison; endangered red panda cubs born in captivity Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman broke out of a maximum-security prison on Saturday. His cartel is believed to be the top supplier of heroin, cocaine, and marijuana into the U.S. Carter Evans reports; with less than 10,000 left in the wild, every red panda life is critical to the survival of their species. Edward Lawrence shows how caretakers are handfeeding the cubs around the clock.