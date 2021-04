6/6: President Obama praises Beau Biden in eulogy; and a bear beats the odds after Washington wildfire More than a thousand people packed a church in Wilmington, Delaware on Saturday to celebrate the life of Beau Biden. President Obama delivered a heartfelt eulogy for Vice President Joe Biden's oldest son, who died last week at age 46.; Nearly a year after being badly burned in the worst wildfire in Washington state history, a bear named Cinder is returning to the wild.