6/4: China suspected in massive U.S. government data breach; The Golden Gate Bridge has a drone problem U.S. officials tell CBS News that Chinese hackers are suspected in a data breach involving several federal agencies, including the one that oversees security clearances and employee records for millions of government workers. CBS News correspondent Major Garrett reports; As more drones fly over the Golden Gate Bridge, officials in San Francisco fear safety is at risk. CBS News correspondent John Blackstone reports on growing calls for drone regulations.