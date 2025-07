6/29: Face the Nation This week on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," Democratic Sen. Mark Warner joins as President Trump turns his attention to his "one big, beautiful bill." Plus, taking a look at what comes next for Iran with the head of the IAEA, the watchdog agency who monitors nuclear capabilities in Iran, Rafael Mariano Grossi, and Iran's ambassador to the UN, Amir-Saeid Iravani.