6/19: Obama announces deployment of Special Forces to Iraq; Marine awarded Medal of Honor after absorbing grenade blast U.S military forces are returning to Iraq. President Obama described the mission of the Special Forces as limited and to gain intelligence on the Sunni insurgents. But U.S. air strikes remain on hold while the Special Forces gather information; and, 24-year-old Corporal Kyle Carpenter receives the nation's highest military honor as a result of using his body to shield a fellow marine from a live grenade.